Kanye West doubles down on Marilyn Manson support by wearing shirt to party with Diddy

Kanye West has appeared to double down on his support of Marilyn Manson, wearing a shirt featuring the singer’s face to a party he attended with Diddy.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse by multiple women in the past year, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood. He has consistently denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

West controversially brought out the musician and rapper DaBaby at a listening party for new album ‘DONDA’ at Soldier Field in Chicago last month. When the album in question finally dropped, Manson was credited as a co-writer on the songs ‘Jail’ and ‘Jail Pt. 2’.

In pictures shared on Instagram by Diddy, Kanye – wearing a balaclava that covers his entire face – sported a Vetements shirt featuring a photo of Manson.

The appearance of Marilyn Manson at the Chicago ‘DONDA’ event sparked significant backlash online.

Manson appeared on the stoop of a church-like structure West built in the centre of the stadium. When photos of the construction of the structure circulated online before the event, many noted its resemblance to West’s childhood home.

Manson’s ex-wife Wood also appeared to respond to the appearance on social media. A few hours after West’s album arrived, Wood shared a video of her covering The New Radicals’ ‘You Get What You Give’ at a recent show in Hollywood.

In the caption, she quoted the song’s title and added: “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Last week saw a previously dismissed sexual assault lawsuit against Manson re-filed in a US court.