Kanye West drops new song ‘Donda’ in honour of his mother’s birthday

Kanye West has released a new song and video, ‘Donda’, on Twitter, named after his late mother and in honour of her birthday.

Donda West was born on July 12, 1949 and passed away in late November 2007 following cosmetic surgery complications. Her voice features heavily in the new song, opening with a recording of her reciting lyrics from KRS-One’s 1993 single ‘Sound Of Da Police’.

“In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday,” West tweeted with the video. Listen to it below.

In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday 🕊 My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA pic.twitter.com/YWKhqYYu2E — ye (@kanyewest) July 13, 2020

This marks the third song West has released over the past few weeks. He made his return last month with the announcement of his tenth studio album, ‘God’s Country’, and the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, featuring Travis Scott. It is unknown at this point whether ‘Donda’ will also feature on the album.

In addition to ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, West also features on the latest single from Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Ego Death’. The song enlisted a smorgasbord of collaborators, including FKA twigs, serpentwithfeet and Skrillex.

West recently announced he would be campaigning for President this year in an in-depth, wide-ranging interview with Forbes about his various policies and political stances.

In addition, the interview also featured a few freestyles where West addressed COVID-19, the Kardashian family and Donald Trump.

Multiple celebrities have criticised West’s presidential campaign, including Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx and Will.I.Am.