Kanye West has explained why his current Instagram profile picture is an image of his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

As Hot New Hip Hop reports, the rapper/producer has previously accused Jenner of coercing two of her daughters – Kylie and West’s ex-wife, Kim – to pose for Playboy.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family,” he wrote in a recent online post. “I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to [his daughters] Northy and Chicago.”

Advertisement

West also posted a screenshot of a message that Kardashian had sent him on behalf of her mother: “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Yesterday (September 28), Ye appeared to attempt to continue the feud by making a photo of Jenner his profile image on Instagram. On his Stories feed, however, the star said in all-caps that he’d “posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect”.

West added: “Let’s change the narrative.”

During an interview last week, the ‘DONDA’ artist apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress that [he’s] caused” her since their break-up. West addressed the issues the pair have had in regards to co-parenting their four shared children.

Asked if he felt like he had an “equal voice” in raising the kids, he responded: “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it.”

Advertisement

The exes had feuded over their daughter North having a supervised TikTok account, which West was strongly opposed to. Later, West publicly claimed that Kardashian had “accused [him] of putting a hit out on her”.

West also criticised Kardashian and her former partner Pete Davison via social media on numerous occasions.

Last month, Ye posted a fake New York Times front page announcing the death of “Skete Davidson” amid news that he’d broken up with Kardashian.

West’s estranged wife at one point hit out at the rapper for his “constant attacks” on her. Ye subsequently said in court that claims he’d harassed Kardashian on social media were “double hearsay”.