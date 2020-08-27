Kanye West fails to secure place on presidential ballot in Wyoming

Kanye West has failed to secure his place on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in Wyoming, his adopted home state.

The rapper is currently based at a mega-ranch he has purchased in the state, but has failed to secure his spot on the ballot after missing a Monday deadline to submit signatures.

However, he has also secured a spot in the swing state of Minnesota and Tennessee – having previously secured his space in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

The boost to his campaign comes after he previously failed to secure the amount of signatures required for his place on the ballot in West Virginia.

He was also removed from the ballot in Ohio and Illinois after being barred from featuring in Wisconsin.

The rapper was taken off the ballot in his home state of Illinois after the board of elections reinforced an earlier decision made by a hearing officer that a majority of the signatures submitted by West were invalid or fraudulent, according to Consequence Of Sound.

Recently, a poll revealed that only two percent of Black voters in the US were behind West in his bid to become the next President.

