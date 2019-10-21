Kanye West fails to trademark ‘Sunday Service’ because someone else beat him to it

Oh well...

Kanye West’s application to trademark the phrase ‘Sunday Service’ for merchandise was reportedly denied – because someone else had beaten him to it.

West’s attempt to trademark the phrase – which is also the name of the gospel-inspired live performance series which he brought to Coachella in April – made headlines in July. The rapper filed the application to use the phrase on apparel like shirts, dresses, hats, jackets and more.

West reportedly failed in his trademark application because a man named Jeff Jonas, also known as DJ Escape, had secured the trademark in 2014, Business Insider reports.

Jonas had applied for the trademark as it pertains to “arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting social entertainment events; entertainment in the nature of live music in a club or concert, disc jockey performances, musical and artistic performances, music tours, dance parties and night clubs; organizing and arranging exhibitions for entertainment purposes”. According to DJ Escape’s Facebook page, he runs a New York-based event series titled ‘Sunday Service’.

West was also filing to trademark the phrase in relation to music, which would result in “likelihood of confusion”, the US Patent and Trademark Office said.

As Business Insider notes, West can submit more evidence and arguments to support his trademark application within six months of its denial. But if he doesn’t take action, the application will be abandoned.

Until recently, West’s Sunday Service events were not open to the public. Instead, they were attended by friends and celebrities within his circle, such as DMX, Brad Pitt, Dave Chappelle and others.

In the past month, West has made Sunday Service a roving, pop-up event open to fans in different cities, in a campaign to publicise his new album ‘Jesus Is King’. At a Sunday Service event in Salt Lake City, Utah earlier this month, West reaffirmed his support for the Republican Party and Donald Trump. “I ain’t never made a decision only based on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery,” he said.

West is rumoured to be finally releasing ‘Jesus Is King’ this Friday, October 25, the same day his IMAX film of the same title arrives in theatres worldwide. Tickets for the ‘Jesus Is King’ film are on sale now.