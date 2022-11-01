Kanye West fans launch GoFundMe in bid to restore his billionaire status

A number of Kanye West fans have started GoFundMe pages in a bid to help restore the rapper’s billionaire status.

The rapper has seen several of his major partnerships dropped in recent weeks in the wake of his antisemitic comments, including fashion deals with Adidas and Balenciaga.

A number of West’s fans have now taken to GoFundMe to help restore his status as a billionaire.

As AllHipHop reports, several campaigns have been launched, including one titled “Make Kanye West a billionaire again”, with a goal of raising $1billion (£867million).

Last week, West‘s net worth reportedly plummeted from $2billion (£1.3billion) to $400million (£348million) after Adidas cut ties with him.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”

In response, Ye posted to Instagram: “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

The rapper’s message came days after Emanuel, who is the CEO of media company Endeavor, urged in a Financial Times article for companies to stop doing business with the rapper.

West also posted a meme that read “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West”, a nod to the numerous corporate partnerships he has lost.

It followed TJ Maxx and Foot Locker also cutting ties with West – and Skechers refusing to engage him in potentially establishing them.

West’s incendiary comments have been widely criticised by entertainment figures including Jack Antonoff, John Legend and David Schwimmer, while Nick Cave last week describing the rapper’s antisemitism as “deeply disappointing”.

West recently addressed his comments on the death of George Floyd while continuing to defend his recent displays of antisemitism.

Last weekend West was the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit, which took aim at his failed attempt to strike a deal with Skechers.