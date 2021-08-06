Kanye West fans offered COVID-19 vaccine at huge ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West‘s fans were able to take advantage of a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic while attending the rapper’s latest album listening party.

West hosted a second listening event for his anticipated new album ‘Donda’ last night (August 5), ahead of its anticipated arrival later today (August 6).

Some 42,000 fans descended on Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium to hear the record, but they were also given the chance to get their COVID-19 jabs.

Hours before the event started, a message on the stadium’s Twitter account confirmed that attendees would be able to get their injection.

“We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight’s listening party,” the account said. “Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm.”

The pop-up clinic is somewhat of a surprise, after Kanye previously voiced his opposition towards COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed … So when they say the way we’re going to fix covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast,” he previously told Forbes.

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.

“I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it.”

As for last night’s listening event, it saw Kanye revealing new album features from Kid Cudi, The Weeknd and more.

This is the second of its kind to take place, with West holding a similar event in late July.

The album was set to be released on July 23, following its delay from July last year, though it never materialised on streaming platforms.