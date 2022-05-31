Kanye West features on new track from Vory, ‘Daylight’

Kanye West has teamed up with Vory on his new track, ‘Daylight’ – listen to it below.

Vory featured as a guest on West’s last two albums, ‘Donda’ and ‘Donda 2’. The new track ‘Daylight’ will feature on Vory’s upcoming album, ‘Lost Souls’, which is released this Friday (June 3) via Dream Chasers/Universal Music Group.

West produced the track alongside collaborators 88-Keys, Ojivolta, and Ratatat’s Evan Mast, aka E*vax. The song was mixed by Mike Dean.

Vory and West last worked together on ‘Donda 2′ track ‘Lord Lift Me Up.’

Listen to ‘Daylight’ here:

Last week, West‘s collaboration with the late XXXTentacion was released.

‘True Love’ appears on West’s recent ‘Donda 2’ album, which until last week had only been available on the Stem Player that was launched to release the rapper’s album in February. West premiered ‘Donda 2’ at a Miami event on February 22.

The track also makes an appearance on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record ‘Look at Me: The Album’, which is a companion compilation for the new documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion. The documentary premiered on Hulu on May 26, with a UK release date still to be announced.

In other news, Kanye West recently returned to Instagram to post a redesign that he’s worked on for what appears to be a new collaboration with McDonald’s.

The rapper and producer has collaborated with Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the redesign of a burger box, seemingly previewing the first of several reimaginings for the global fast food chain.