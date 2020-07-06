Kanye West files papers to trademark ‘West Day Ever’ slogan

Kanye West has filed papers to trademark his ‘West Day Ever’ slogan, it is being reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper, producer and fashion mogul put in the trademark request on June 26, the same day he used the slogan when announcing his 10-year brand deal with Gap.

“YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER,” he tweeted last month.

West filed the trademark documents for use on more than 100 different types of apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, footwear, g-strings, and infant wear.

The ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper has since used the hashtag to promote the release of a shoe and some new music.

The news comes after Yeezy yesterday (July 5) announced that he plans to run for president in November, going up against President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Despite his announcement, it appears that Kanye has already missed the chance to appear on the ballot in six states.

According to Ballotpedia, Kanye failed to register as an independent candidate in North Carolina by 3 March, May 11 in Texas and 26 May in New York.

He has also missed the deadline in Maine (1 June), New Mexico (25 June) and Indiana, which requires independent candidates to register by 30 June.

However, he is still eligible to register in states such as South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan where the deadlines fall in July.