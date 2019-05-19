Kanye West leads special guests on Tyler, the Creator’s ‘IGOR’

Tyler's latest project is littered with guest features

Tyler, the Creator has unveiled his new album ‘IGOR’ – and it’s headed up by an impressive array of guests including Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

The fifth studio album from the Odd Future founder features cameos from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Solange, Slowthai, La Roux and CeeLo Green.

Arguably the biggest cameo is saved for late on when Kanye appears on ‘Puppet’. It comes ahead of ‘Are We Still Friends?’, which closes the record with an appearance from Pharrell. Tyler revealed the full list of ‘IGOR’ guests in a picture on Twitter, which you can see below.

When it comes to listening to the new record, Tyler has also published a set of rules to abide by.

“I believe the first listen works best all the way through, no skips, front to back,” Tyler writes.

“No distractions either, no checking your phone, no watching TV, no holding convo, full attention towards the sounds where you can form your own opinions and feelings towards the album. Some go on walks, some drive, some lay in bed and sponge it all up. Whatever it is you choose, fully indulge, with volume.

“As much I would like to paint a picture and tell you my favourite moments, I would rather you form your own, if we ever cross paths, feel free to articulate what those moments were for you, keep it timely tho I’m not tryna have an Oprah episode. Stank you smelly mucho.”

Tyler originally announced IGOR last week – marking his first record since 2017’s ‘Flower Boy’.

In a four-star review, NME hailed it as his best record yet.

“Backed by a supporting cast of R&B superstars and bright newcomers, it’s a record of long, lazy summers; sitting back and staring at the clouds,” our verdict stated.