Kanye West Grammys performance pulled over “concerning online behaviour”

Kanye West has reportedly had a planned performance at the 2022 Grammys cancelled over “concerning online behaviour”.

Earlier this week, the rapper was temporarily barred from accessing Instagram, with a Meta representative claiming the rapper’s recent posts violated policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

The ban came after Kanye posted an image of the Google search page for Trevor Noah – who commented on West’s treatment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Tuesday’s (March 15) episode of The Daily Show – alongside a caption containing racial slurs.

According to Variety, West’s team were then contacted by the Grammys to reveal that “unfortunately” a planned performance – which wasn’t announced as part of the first slew of artist reveals earlier this week – will no longer take place due to Kanye’s “concerning online behaviours,” citing a report in the Blast.

The 2022 Grammys are set to be hosted by Noah, though it’s not been confirmed whether that is part of the decision to remove Kanye’s performance from the running order.

Rapper and recent Kanye collaborator The Game discussed the reported cancellation in an Instagram post, writing: “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.

“Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions….

“We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

Among the artists that are still set to play at the 2022 Grammys are Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and the Brothers Osborne, who will all take to the stage at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.

Eilish and Rodrigo are nominated for seven awards each on the night while Lil Nas X is up for five.

Jon Batiste leads the nominations for the 2022 Grammys with nods in 11 categories. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are also up for eight trophies.

Back in January, the Academy postponed the planned show in Los Angeles, saying that the rise in the COVID-19 Omicron variant was to blame. It was then announced that the event would now take place in Las Vegas for the first time in the event’s history.