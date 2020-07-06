Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid

Kanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines.

The rapper tweeted yesterday (July 5) that he hopes to make a bid for the White House in November, going up against President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Despite fancying himself for the top job, it appears that Kanye has already missed the chance to appear on the ballot in six states.

According to Ballotpedia, Kanye failed to register as an independent candidate in North Carolina by 3 March, May 11 in Texas and 26 May in New York.

He has also missed the deadline in Maine (1 June), New Mexico (25 June) and Indiana, which requires independent candidates to register by 30 June.

However, he is still eligible to register in states such as South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan where the deadlines fall in July.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He could also potentially appear as a write-in candidate, who voters can back by writing their name on the ballot paper, although the legality of these varies from state to state.

Announcing his presidential bid yesterday, Kanye tweeted: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” along with the hashtag #2020VISION.”

He has since secured the backing of Elon Musk, who wrote on Twitter: “You have my full support!”

Kanye West and Elon Musk are treating the most consequential election of our lifetime as a joke – consequences their money will shield them from. We’re sick of being trolled by oversized egos. Step up in a meaningful way to help us defeat Trump or sit down quietly.#2020Vision pic.twitter.com/LQcErOydB2 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 5, 2020

In 2019, West confirmed his intent to run for the presidency in 2024 at a surprise appearance at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York.

“When I run for President in 2024,” West began telling told Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith before the audience began laughing.

West released a new track, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ last week, which NME called “a glorious return to ‘Yeezus’-era chaos”.