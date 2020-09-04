Kanye West has been removed from the presidential ballot in Virginia.

The singer’s campaign to run for US president has hit another stumbling block, with a judge in Virginia’s Richmond Circuit Court removing the rapper from the state’s ballot.

As The Washington Post reported last week, a lawsuit was filed by a number of Democrats in Virginia, who claimed that West used invalid electors in order to get on the presidential ballot in the state.

Advertisement

The judge has now concurred with the lawsuit, saying that 11 of West’s 13 electors in Virginia “were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means”.

Last week, two signed affidavits were submitted to the State Board of Elections by voters who claim they were fraudulently deceived into signing up to serve as electors for West to get on the Virginia ballot, while another woman also alleged that she was asked to give a vote for West under false pretences.

As Kanye’s presidential campaign rolls on, there are already a handful of states in which he will not be on the ballot.

The rapper has been barred from running as a candidate in both Wisconsin and Wyoming due to submitting late paperwork and signatures. He is also removed from ballots in Ohio and his home state of Illinois.

Advertisement

West is also reportedly in the process of suing Ohio election chief and Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose in order to remain on the ballot in the state.

Kanye has also addressed speculation that he was only running for president in order to help Donald Trump get re-elected by taking votes away from Joe Biden.

“People keep saying, ‘I think you and Republicans are in cahoots’,” he said in a teaser for an upcoming interview with Nick Cannon. “Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump.”