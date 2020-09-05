Kanye West has spent nearly £5million so far on his presidential bid

Kanye West has self-funded nearly £5million for his presidential bid so far, a new report states.

The rapper entered the race for the White House on July 4, and has had a turbulent first two months of his campaign.

According to a new finance report from the Federal Election Commission published yesterday (September 4), West has so far put up $6.7million (£5m) of his own money across July and August.

Though outside donations tend to make up a significant chunk of a campaign’s budget, Kanye’s campaign has only received eight donations, coming in at a total of $3,800 (£2,900).

The report shows that a significant amount of the money spent on the campaign has gone to consulting firms, who work to get West’s name on the ballot in states.

This week, however, Kanye was dealt another blow to his campaign after he was removed from the ballot in Virginia, after a judge said that 11 of his 13 electors in the state “were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means.”

In addition to his removal from the Virginia ballot, West has been barred from running as a candidate in both Wisconsin and Wyoming due to submitting late paperwork and signatures. He is also removed from ballots in Ohio and his home state of Illinois.

Reports say the rapper is also in the process of suing Ohio election chief and Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose to try and get his name back on the ballot in the state.