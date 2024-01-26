Kanye West hints daughter North West will drop her first music video

Kanye West has hinted at the possibility that his daughter, North West, will release her first music video.

The rapper – who now goes by the name Ye – took to his official Instagram account to share a video of his daughter explaining her storyboard concept for a music video. He also shared a photo of the storyboard layout that North made on a wall. “TALKING VIDEO TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE,” read the caption of the posts.

“I’m in my Lamborghini driving over to basketball practice, driving in the front seat just by myself… I do some basketball practice, and then it’s all my friends in ‘Vultures’ merch with one vulture flying around,” North – who is 10 years old – explained in the video.

This is not the first time that North – Ye’s eldest daughter with reality TV star Kim Kardashian – has shown her love for her father’s forthcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, or her love for music.

The ‘Shell Shocked’ rapper recently posted a set of photos onto his Instagram account which featured three different album covers for ‘Vultures’. The final photo in the carousel was a hand-drawn picture of Ye and and the rapper created by North.

In the drawing Ye is wearing a ‘Vultures’ t-shirt and showing off a “¥$” tattoo on his right arm, while Ty had a matching tattoo on his cheek. “Last slide by Ms Ms Westy!” read the caption of the post.

North also appeared on stage at Ye and Ty’s ‘Vultures’ listening party back in December, where she debuted her rap feature on the track, ‘Bless Me’.

“I love it here / We’re gonna take over another year / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie,” she sang on stage.

North West’s rap debut is here! 🔥 The icon in the making previewed her verse on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new ‘Vultures’ album in Miami. “It’s gonna get messy, just just bless me bless me/It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/tUEm7bvsgO — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) December 12, 2023

In other Ye news, the rapper recently shared a dramatic trailer for his new three-volume ‘Vultures’ albums and announced their respective release dates.

He confirmed that the long-delayed collaborative project will begin its rollout on February 9 with the first volume. The second two volumes will then be available on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

The news confirms previous reports that ‘Vultures’ would indeed be released on February 9, though at the time it appeared to be a standalone release rather than a trio of volumes.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign had been teasing their new album for some months, after news first circulated in August 2023 that West would be releasing new music “imminently”.