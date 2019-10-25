Kanye West hires bus to play ‘Jesus is King’ around the streets of Manhattan

The bus has been blasting out Kanye's latest through the streets of NYC

Kanye West has hired a bus to blast out his new ‘Jesus is King’ album around the streets of NYC.

Earlier today, West dropped his eagerly anticipated album after multiple delays. Fans across the globe have since been reacting to its release on social media.

Fans around NYC have been capturing pictures and footage of the bus – you can see some reactions to the new album below.

In a wide-reaching interview with Zane Lowe that went live yesterday (October 24), West revelled that a second album, ‘Jesus is Born’ will be released this Christmas. West also opened up about his recent conversation to Christianity in the interview.

West said: “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

In a four star review of West’s new album, NME’s Jordan Bassett wrote: “It’s unclear what his Damascene moment was, but on ‘Jesus Is King’ he sounds peaceful and fulfilled.

“Holed up in Wyoming, he claims to have turned his back on 24-hour news, political divisiveness and the endless noise on social media. You may hear ‘Jesus Is King’ and hope Kanye West is one step ahead of us, as so often he has been.”