Kanye West hits back at critics that he posts too much of his wife

Kanye West has hit back at those who have criticised him for posting too much of his wife.

Both West and Bianca Censori have made headlines over recent months for their relationship – with the rapper frequently posting revealing images of her on social media, the two being “banned for life” from an Italian boat rental company after being caught in a compromising position and even having Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne mimic one of their extreme looks for Halloween last year.

Now, West has lashed out at those criticising him for sharing posts about his partner, and urged anyone who has a problem with his updates to “go fuck yourself”.

Advertisement

Ye shared the update yesterday (February 12) on his Instagram page, posting a brief clip of him walking around an airport with Censori and ranting at fans.

“I just wanna tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” he begins, going on to make reference to his new album with Ty Dolla $ign. “So what I’m saying is, I deliver the album, and people [are] still in my comments talking about ‘Why you posting your wife?’ — ‘Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music, because I’m happy, you understand?”

He continued, ending on a less wholesome note: “So don’t ever say nothing negative. If y’all don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go fuck yourself. Seriously. Leave me- leave the king the fuck alone. I don’t care bro. I’m gonna post my wife as much as you’d post your wife on your fucking Instagram.”

He also shared a similar sentiment in the caption, writing: “Ima post my wife as much as I want bro. It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that”.

As well as some fans apparently being unimpressed with the number of posts of Censori, others have also criticised the rapper from a different perspective – accusing him of “controlling” his partner.

Advertisement

Among those are System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan, who commented on one of the rapper’s posts telling him to “show some class” with what he posts.

The comments came after West posted a variety of images of Censori wearing very revealing clothing on her 29th birthday. Another also saw the rapper write: “Caption this” – urging his followers to chime in.

“Show some class man. You have kids who look to you for moral guidance and this is supposed to be the person you protect the most,” the metal drummer commented. “Your wife isn’t supposed to be your trophy, she’s your place of pride and dignity. This isn’t the way”.

Similarly, last month, footage emerged of West snatching a photographer’s phone after she asked him if he was “controlling” his wife.

“People wanna know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying you’re controlling her,” the photographer said, to which West responded by grabbing her phone and calling her out for asking him “dumbass shit”.

Elsewhere, some fans also expressed concern for Censori after West shared some nearly-naked photos of her again on social media. Captioning one image, he wrote: “No pants this year”. In another upload – a mirror selfie – the rapper appeared fully clothed beside his wife (via Metro).

It has previously been reported that Ye has banned Censori from using social media in a bid to protect her from the negative comments she receives, according to The Mirror. A source said they were concerned the artist was trying to “isolate” her, and that she felt “trapped” within the marriage (via Daily Mail).

In other Kanye West news, the controversial artist shared his long-awaited album ‘Vultures’, made in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Since its release, West has run into conflict with both the Donna Summer estate and Ozzy Osbourne, after using samples of their tracks without permission. The latter also blasted the rapper as an “anti-Semite’ when calling him out, and said he deliberately turned down the request.

Following its release, ‘Vultures 1’ was given a two-star review by NME, who criticised the release as “mired in misogyny”.

“‘Vultures 1’ might not be the total dud that could put Kanye’s career six feet under, but it is far from one of his best efforts either,” it read. “It’s more cohesive than ‘Donda’ – although that’s not hard, given it’s about half its length – and includes some well-curated guest spots from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and India Love. Ty Dolla $ign sounds spectacular on the record, too, even if it does make you question why he’d choose to be overshadowed by his collaborator and the baggage that comes with him.”