Kanye West hits out at Adidas chief Kasper Rørsted with fake death post

Kanye West has hit out at Adidas again with a new post imagining the death of the sportswear brand’s chief Kasper Rørsted.

The rapper shared a photo of a fake New York Times front page on Instagram, which has since been deleted, with the headline: “Kasper Rørsted also dead at 60”.

In the small print below the headline, West also took a dig at Kid Cudi again, declaring: “I know what you’re thinking… who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?”

Advertisement

It comes a month to the day that he accused Adidas of creating Yeezy Day, the annual day in which the brand releases some of its most anticipated Yeezy sneaker drops, without his personal approval.

West partnered with Adidas under the Yeezy banner in late 2013, with their first collection debuting in 2015. Under the terms of West’s contract with Adidas, the rapper retains full ownership of the Yeezy brand, and has complete creative control over the products released through the brand.

He also made a number of accusations against clothing company Gap earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Cudi recently spoke out about the vitriol he received from West this year, saying the ‘Donda’ rapper’s online attacks have damaged his mental health and irreparably damaged their friendship.

West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators but have had a tumultuous relationship since the mid-2010s. They fell out again earlier this year, supposedly due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson – which led Ye to remove Cudi’s contributions from his ‘Donda 2’ album.

Advertisement

West went on to share numerous posts on Instagram targeting Davidson and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – who he had been dating up until last month – as well as Cudi. A mocked-up New York Times headline created by West imagining the death of “Skete Davidson” included the line: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”