Kanye West returns to Instagram, calls Elon Musk a “genetic hybrid”

Kanye West has resurfaced on Instagram after his Twitter account was suspended once again, and insinuated that Elon Musk is a clone.

Last week, West tweeted an illustration of a swastika inside a Star of David, leading to his third ban from Twitter in less than two months. Parler also came out to confirm that West’s buyout of the company had been shut down.

Now, the rapper has returned to Instagram to share a passage of text in which he suggests that Twitter boss Musk could be a clone.

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?” West wrote. “Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck… Well, let’s not forget about Obama.”

In the post’s caption he added: “On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

On Twitter, Musk then replied to a comment about the post, to which he said he takes West’s claim “as a compliment”.

Posting the exchange to his Instagram, West added: “It was meant as a compliment my friend Now Obama on the other hand…..”

Meanwhile, the rapper’s main subreddit has become overrun with posts denouncing West for his recent comments praising Nazism, as well as memes celebrating rival artists (mainly Taylor Swift) and facts about the Holocaust.

The new developments come in the wake of West’s interview on Infowars – a talk show hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – where he openly praised Adolf Hitler and defended the acts of Nazis. Among the many inflammatory statements he made were the declaration that “we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time”, and the untrue claim that the Holocaust didn’t happen.

The rapper has recently faced significant backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, and expressing false claims about the death of George Floyd.

During an appearance on Infowars last week (December 1) with Jones alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Jones said to West: “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” the rapper replied: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.

“The Jews…I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.”