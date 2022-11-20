Kanye West is back on Twitter after account was locked following antisemitic posts

Kanye West is back on Twitter after his account was locked following a series of antisemitic posts.

This morning (November 20) he posted a tweet testing to see if his account was working. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he wrote.

It comes after West vowed to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, whom he claims have a link with Black people before having his Twitter and Instagram account locked.

The rapper has repeatedly denied that his comments were racist, including saying that he doesn’t believe in the term “anti-semitism” because he claims that it’s “not factual”. However, he later offered some sort of apology in an interview with Piers Morgan, saying: “I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’… I feel like I caused hurt and confusion”.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Following West’s comments, Musk also said that he spoke to the rapper about his conduct, tweeting: “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

Musk then deleted a tweet hinting at a possible business collaboration with the rapper shortly after.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kano Computing, the company that developed the Stem Player to allow fans to listen to and customise songs from West‘s ‘Donda’ albums, severed ties with the rapper in the wake of his anti-semitic comments.

Klein, who is half Jewish, spoke to The Los Angeles Times about his dealings with the embattled star. “[West] tried to call me racist when I gently told him that attacking a whole race of people wasn’t good for him or Stem,” he said.

“I asked Kanye not to take the path he’s on. We’ve told him that we’re unable to work together while he’s putting out racial conspiracy theories. There’s no deal in place.”

Kano’s move follows numerous other organisations and figures that have worked with West. Adidas recently cut ties with the star – so have his lawyer and booking agency. And Hollywood production company and financiers, MRC, revealed that it will shelve a “recently completed” documentary about West.

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga also recently axed its relationship with West, while a representative for Vogue magazine confirmed to Page Six last month that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, plan to work with West moving forward.

West’s return to Twitter comes after Donald Trump also returned to the social media platform yesterday (November 19) following an online poll.