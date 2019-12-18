Kanye West is bringing his ‘Mary’ opera to New York City

Kanye West has announced the location of the next staging of his Christian opera Mary.

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper first staged the event on the water at Miami Marine Stadium during Art Basel earlier this month, where it was directed by Vanessa Beecroft.

West has now confirmed that Mary will be performed in New York City on Sunday (December 22) at Lincoln Center‘s David Geffen Hall.

The show will feature West’s Sunday Service live band and choir, and is the same show which saw the rapper and his performers wearing silver face paint. It follows on from another West opera Nebuchadnezzar, which debuted in Hollywood in November.

Speaking to Vogue in a new interview, West revealed that Mary originally carried the title Birth of Jesus – but he changed his mind after deciding to focus on Mary’s point of view rather than Jesus’.

West also spoke about his faith in the interview, saying at one point: “A lot of times, people try to point out the flaws of people who are Christian. But always remember, Christians are not Christ.

“We fall short. We all fall short of the glory.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that West and his former collaborator Jay-Z had settled their legal feud regarding the streaming service Tidal.