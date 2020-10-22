Kanye West is polling at just 2 per cent ahead of US election next month

Aspiring US President Kanye West is polling at just 2 per cent nationally, according to a report released by Reuters last week.

In swing states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina, he is reportedly polling below this dismal national figure, allegedly registering 0 per cent of voter interest in the latter of these states.

Advertisement

The rapper is fighting an uphill battle with his presidential campaign; West’s name is currently set to appear on the ballot in only 11 of the 50 US states. Of these 11, only one, Minnesota, was considered a swing state at the 2016 election.

State officials from Ohio and Illinois, West’s home state, announced last week that he would not appear on either state’s ballot at the election next month, having not submitted enough signatures to register as an independent candidate.

The rapper has reportedly sunk nearly $12million of his own money into his presidential campaign thus far, spending more than a quarter of that in the month of September alone.

In contrast, West managed to raise only $2,782 last month, adding to his total of $17,635 in funds accrued since announcing his campaign in July.

Kanye West has now put in nearly $12 million to his presidential campaign with an overnight contribution after his FEC report dropped. West has loaned his campaign $9.76 million and contributed $2.11 million to it. His campaign has raised $17,635 from donors. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 20, 2020

Advertisement

In positive news for his campaign, West released a philosophical presidential campaign ad on October 12.

“What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just, true justice?” the rapper pondered in the video.

“We have to think about all these things together as a people.”