Kanye West is reportedly heading out on tour with televangelist Joel Osteen in 2020.

The pair last teamed up in November at Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston for an event with over 45,000 in attendance. The event included a discussion, sermon and performance by West’s Sunday Service choir.

Now, according to TMZ, the two will collaborate again at Yankee Stadium on May 2 2020 with further dates rumoured to have been organised for venues in Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Last week (December 9) West debuted his latest opera ‘Mary’ in Miami – and it saw the rapper covering his entire body in metallic silver paint.

The rapper staged the opera at Miami’s Marine Stadium, and it reportedly took on a seasonal theme, with Kanye telling the Christmas nativity story through Sunday Service gospel takes of his own songs – including ‘Devil in a New Dress’, ‘Love Lockdown’, and ‘Power’.

The latest ambitious production came after Kanye staged his debut opera ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ last month to mixed reviews. Inspired by the titular Babylonian King, the opera was directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and saw Sheck Wes taking on the titular role.

Meanwhile, West is set to continue his journey into religious music in the form of a sequel to his recent album ‘Jesus Is King’, this time featuring Dr Dre. The album is set for release on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Last month, he also debuted the video for ‘Closed on Sunday’, taken from his latest album ‘Jesus is King’.