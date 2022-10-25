Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam

Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam.

That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated.

The rapper and entrepreneur’s contract with his long-time record company expired with his 2021 album ‘DONDA‘. It’s not known if the reported expiry is linked to Ye’s recent comments that have been criticised as anti-Semitic or his “White Lives Matter” stunt, which drew significant backlash.

Advertisement

A representative of Def Jam declined to comment to The New York Times and the publication added that West didn’t respond to questions sent to one of his representatives.

Founded in 2004, Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music has released music by artists including Pusha T, Big Sean and John legend.

The news follows Kim Kardashian calling out her ex-husband for making a series of anti-Semitic comments.

The reality TV star and businesswoman wrote on social media: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

West has made multiple comments that have been condemned as anti-Semitic over the past few weeks, which he has continually denied were racist. While he has refused to accept that the term “anti-Semitism” exists because he claims it’s “not factual”, he has since offered something of an “apology” to those whom he’s offended with his comments.

Kardashian’s condemnation yesterday (October 24) follows companies and organisations elsewhere that are reportedly continuing to cut ties with West, including his lawyer and booking agency.

Advertisement

West has made a slew of anti-Semitic comments over the past weeks. His posts directed at the Jewish community led to him being suspended from Instagram and later Twitter, where he wrote that he “[would be] going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

Ye’s comments were criticised by entertainment figures including David Schwimmer, John Legend, Jack Antonoff and KISS‘ Paul Stanley.

In another recent interview, Ye said that he wanted to “hug every Jewish person,” and explained that he was jealous of several aspects of what he said is Jewish culture.