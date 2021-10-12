Kanye West is selling his Wyoming ranch for $11million

Kanye West has put his infamous Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming on the market, selling the property for a staggering $11million (£8million).

TMZ report that West is asking for $3million more than what he purchased the ranch for back in September 2019. The sale listing comes just a few weeks after the rapper reportedly purchased a new mansion in Malibu for a whopping $57million (£42million).

West first relocated to Wyoming in 2018 to work on the so-called ‘Wyoming Sessions’, which spawned five different albums: his own ‘Ye’, Teyana Taylor‘s ‘K.T.S.E.’, Pusha T‘s ‘Daytona’, Nas‘ ‘Nasir’ and ‘Kids See Ghosts’, his joint project with Kid Cudi.

Shortly after he purchased the Monster Lake Ranch, West also purchased a second ranch in the state – Bighorn Mountain Ranch – for $14million (£7.5million). He and Kim Kardashian were later reprimanded by state officials for “animal harassment” after being seen ATVing in the area.

Earlier this year, West released his long-awaited tenth studio album ‘DONDA’. The album’s release was preceded by three listening events, the final of which included Marilyn Manson and DaBaby – the former has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by multiple women, while the latter has appeared unrepentant for his recent homophobic comments.

Earlier this month, it was reported that West plans to open up a school in Southern California named Donda Academy, which promises to equip “students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world”.

Over the weekend (October 9), Kim Kardashian made her debut as host for Saturday Night Live, with an opening monologue that poked fun at her estranged husband. In addition, West reportedly helped Kardashian prepare for the evening.