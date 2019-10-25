Kanye West explains latest ‘Jesus Is King’ delay

The album was meant to drop overnight

Kanye West has given fans an update on the delayed arrival of his eagerly anticipated new album ‘Jesus Is King’.

The rapper’s new gospel-inspired album, which is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘ye’, was set to finally be released worldwide at midnight — nearly a month on from the promised September release date.

However, fans were left disappointed once again as ‘Jesus Is King’ failed to materialise at the promised time. At the time of writing (7:30AM BST), the album has still not been released.

West has now explained the reasons behind this latest delay as he thanked his fans and followers for their loyalty and patience.

“We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’, ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water’ ,” West wrote in relation to apparent issues with three of the tracks on ‘Jesus Is King’. “We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

Prior to this update, West confirmed the 11-strong tracklist for ‘Jesus Is King’ on Twitter — you can see that below.

Last night (October 24), West’s latest interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe was broadcast in which the rapper declared himself “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time”.

“It’s not even a question at this point,” he added. “It’s just a fact.”

Elsewhere in the Beats 1 interview, West also reflected on his surprise Sunday Service performance at Coachella.

“God was using me and it lined up amazing, like, literally the Sunday was Easter Sunday,” he said of the special morning show he performed with his gospel choir and band.