Watch Kanye West perform with Kenny G and Clipse at LA ‘Sunday Service’

Both artists contributed to West's new album 'Jesus Is King'

Kanye West was joined by Kenny G and Clipse during his latest ‘Sunday Service’ performance in LA over the weekend — watch fan-shot footage of the show below.

Both artists contributed to West’s long-awaited, gospel-inspired ‘Jesus Is King’ album, which finally arrived last Friday (October 25).

West staged his latest ‘Sunday Service’ event at the Forum in LA yesterday (October 27), with tracks from ‘Jesus Is King’ filling the setlist.

Kenny G joined West and his choir to perform an extended version of ‘Use This Gospel’, with the rendition of the song being further boosted by Clipse members Pusha T and No Malice, who joined the ensemble to perform their respective guest verses.

You can watch official and fan-shot footage of West, Kenny G and Clipse performing together at yesterday’s ‘Sunday Service’ below.

Other guests on ‘Jesus Is King’ include Fred Hammond, Ty Dolla Sign and Ant Clemons.

The album’s accompanying IMAX film was also released in selected theatres last week, and you can read the NME review of the movie here.

Last week, West confirmed that he has plans to tour ‘Jesus Is King’, insisting that he wants to get on the road “straight away”.