Kanye West kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson in new video for ‘Eazy’

Kanye West has shared a music video for his recent collab with The Game, ‘Eazy’, in which he kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson alive, before seemingly decapitating him.

The video was shared to West’s Instagram page overnight (March 2). In it, a claymated caricature of the rapper stands on a bed of roses while holding a severed head. The video cuts back and forth between shots of West – clad in a leather jacket and black mask, an outfit he’s donned frequently in recent times – standing with the head, and clips of what seem to show the way he acquired it.

Flanked by his two right-hand men, West kidnaps Davidson – who currently dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – and buries the Saturday Night Live star in a bed of soil, leaving his head exposed. The rapper sprinkles seeds around, leading a bush of roses to grow from Davidson’s head. West then pulls out a pair of gardening shears and begins to trim the roses, cutting to a close-up shot of Davidson’s eyes suddenly going white.

According to a series of title cards that end the video, “everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete you know who – JK he’s fine”.

Take a look at the ‘Eazy’ video below:

‘Eazy’ was initially released back in January. The track sees West make several mentions of his divorce (“N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together”), the children he fathered with Kardashian (“When you give ‘em everything, they only want more / Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores”) and his feud with Davidson (“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”).

Yesterday, it was reported that Kardashian was granted single status by a judge, meaning her divorce from West is now a step closer. She’s now able to change her legal surname from Kardashian-West back to Kardashian. Details concerning child custody and property are yet to be resolved, however, with the divorce case not expected to be finalised imminently.

West told a court last week that claims he harassed Kardashian on social media were “double hearsay”. Last month, he said he was “working on his communication”, and “takes accountability” for recent comments regarding his relationship with Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce at the start of 2021 after almost seven years of marriage to West, with sources calling the split “amicable”. Last month, however, Kardashian criticised Kanye‘s “constant attacks” on her after the pair had a public disagreement about their daughter North’s TikTok account.

Yesterday, West was announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Future. Last month, the rapper released 16 songs from his album ‘Donda 2’ exclusively via his Stem Player device, following a listening party and live performance promoting the album in Miami.