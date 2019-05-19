Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have revealed the name of their fourth child, a son born by surrogate on May 10 2019.

Joining other children, North, Saint and Chicago, the A-list couple have elected to name their second son Psalm. Kim revealed the name on Twitter, sharing a text from Kanye with a picture of their sleeping baby.

The religious choice of name is in-keeping with Kanye’s evolution over the last year. Since being vocal about his mental health issues of 2017 and 2018, the rapper has taken a more spiritual approach to life.

While fans eagerly anticipate Kanye’s next record: the long-talked-about ‘Yandhi‘, the Chicago native is currently focusing on his Sunday Service sessions – religious choral events, taking place every weekend in the Californian hills. The collective even took their worship songs to Coachella on Easter Sunday, building a hill on site for ‘Ye to perform on.

Meanwhile, Kanye has found time to jump on a track on the new Tyler The Creator record, ‘IGOR’ released on 17 May. Kanye guests on album highlight, ‘Puppet’. Listen below.

PUPPET PUPPET, a song by Tyler, The Creator on Spotify

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Kanye West has also taken a core role in Keeping Up With The Kardashians for the long-running reality series most recent season. In the past, Kanye was reluctant to join the show as he didn’t agree with the show’s creative direction. What changed, Ye?