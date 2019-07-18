Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have lobbied the Trump administration for the release of A$AP Rocky

Kim reportedly got on the phone to the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have lobbied the Trump administration to try and secure A$AP Rocky‘s release from custody in Sweden, a new report has claimed.

The report, from TMZ, reveals via information from anonymous sources that Kanye urged his wife to get in touch with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who then took the situation to the President himself.

It’s also claimed that Kareem Lamier and Darell Scott of the White House’s Urban Revitalization Coalition then put Kushner in contact with A$AP Rocky’s management team directly.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also reportedly involved in the mission to get the rapper released from police custody, where he’s been held for two weeks while prosecutors decide whether to charge him for aggravated assault. TMZ says it’s been told that the State Department is actively working to secure the release of the rapper.

Support has been flooding in for the rapper, with rappers including Tyga and Tyler the Creator refusing to play shows in the Scandinavian country ever again following Rocky’s arrest. A change.org petition, campaigning for his release also now has over 600,000 signatures.

Most recently, Rod Stewart gave his support to “my mate” Rocky, and Migos‘ Quavo recalled his own run-ins with Swedish police.

John Ehmann, A$AP Rocky’s manager, also reportedly had his hotel room in Sweden searched by officials. “For a man that has not been proven guilty to go through these conditions, while visiting a country to headline their festival, is troublesome,” he said of the situation.