Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reprimanded by Wyoming officials for animal harassment

Gazelle of a life

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have incurred the wrath of officials in Wyoming for scaring off local wildlife, according to reports.

The couple, who recently purchased a $14 million (£11.2m) ranch property in the area, were accused of disturbing some antelope while ATVing in the area. In a video of their ATV ride, Kardashian can be heard warning West as they encountered the herd, shouting: “I think you’re scaring them!”

TMZ sources report the pair weren’t intentionally chasing any animals and stated that the antelope just happened to be running by at the same time they were riding through on their ATVs. Nonetheless, local officials were unimpressed.

“State laws prohibit this type of animal harassment,” a spokesperson for the Wyoming Game & Fish Dept. told TMZ. “We’re told the department was made aware of Kim’s video and paid a visit to the manager of Kanye’s new ranch to make sure everyone is aware of the rules pertaining to wildlife.”

“Residents are set in their ways. It’ll be a learning curve for them to get used to the way people are around here,” the Public Information Officer for the Cody Police Department recently told Radar. “It is a quiet place. There are some who are upset about the move. Some are apprehensive. Because of their notoriety and headlines, people are scratching their heads.”

Earlier this week, West confirmed that his new album ‘Jesus Is King’ will arrive on September 27.

With the long-awaited ‘Yandhi’ still nowhere to be seen, a new record has now been announced in its place. It’ll be West’s first since last year’s ‘ye’, and is expected to be reflective of his recent gospel-heavy Sunday Service sessions.

Kardashian first announced ‘Jesus Is King’ with a pair of social media posts on August 29, revealing the release date, the album title and the contents of its 12-strong tracklist.

A new Kanye song called ‘Brothers’ was teased back in May, which then appeared on the soundtrack to Tales. The song was co-produced by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo, the creator of the show.