Kanye West looks to a “better America” in open letter to the future

Kanye West has shared an open letter looking to the future of a “better America” as he continues his bid for US President.

The star’s only chance of taking office in the White House in 2020 is if he is voted in by a substantial write-in campaign after he was removed from the ballot in several states.

West’s latest ad appeared across two pages in the New York Times today (October 30) and has now been posted on the website Kanye2020.country. “Dear Future, I still believe in you,” it began. “We still believe in you.”

Advertisement

In his imagined future, the rapper said “we will H.E.A.L.” and “hold everyone accountable to love”.

“Our future will provide expecting families with a safe and secure plan that values every stage of life,” the letter reads. “Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking. Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become. Our future has homes for everyone.”

West also promised in the ad a future “free from debt, shame, guilt, worry, stress, war, greed, hate, misuse of power, prejudices, manipulation, and discrimination”. You can read the letter in full here.

Advertisement

The webpage also featured a video of children – including West’s daughter North and son Saint – in blue T-shirts with YCA (Yeezy Christian Academy) written on them, reading lines from the letter.

Meanwhile, West tweeted another campaign ad earlier this week (October 28) with the caption “We will heal”. In the accompanying video, featuring footage from his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, he said: “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world. It was something that God put on my heart back in 2015.”