Kanye West named UK’s most-Googled artist of 2020

Kanye West has been named the UK’s most-Googled artist of the year.

The search engine has revealed the top 10 musicians based solely on search results in the United Kingdom – you can see the full list below (via Music Week).

West has landed at Number 1 on the run-down following his US presidential election bid in 2020, and amid an ongoing, well-documented fight against the practices of major record labels.

Appearing at Number 2 is former Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding, who revealed over the summer that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Last week, the singer told fans in an update on her condition that she was “fighting as hard as I possibly can”.

Grimes, who welcomed her first child with Elon Musk in May, appears in fifth place, followed by Duffy (Number 6), Meghan Trainor (Number 7) and Wiley (Number 8). Nicola Roberts and Hrvy, meanwhile, came in at Number 9 and Number 10 respectively.



The top 10 is as follows:

1 Kanye West

2 Sarah Harding

3 Russell Watson

4 Bugzy Malone

5 Grimes

6 Duffy

7 Meghan Trainor

8 Wiley

9 Nicola Roberts

10 Hrvy

“The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends,” explained Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert.

“As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all.”

In other news, it’s been confirmed that Kanye West is set to be a producer on Pusha T’s forthcoming new album.

It comes after West featured on Pusha T’s previous record ‘Daytona’ (released in 2018) in addition to producing it. The album was released through G.O.O.D., of which West is founder and Pusha T is president.