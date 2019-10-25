Kanye West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ is finally here

Following a few delays and false starts

Kanye West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ has finally arrived. Stream it below.

West premiered ‘Jesus Is King’ at an event in Los Angeles earlier this week, where he screened the album’s accompanying IMAX film of the same name and played select tracks from the record. He also released its official tracklist on social media yesterday:

The 11-track album has dropped following a few delays and false starts: It was initially scheduled for release in late September, after a few pop-up events dubbed ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ in Detroit, Chicago and New York.

Stream West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ here:

Besides the release of the ‘Jesus Is King’ album, West’s 35-minute movie – also titled Jesus Is King – will debut in IMAX theatres worldwide today. It will be screened for one week only. Tickets to Jesus Is King are on sale now.

Ahead of the release of the album, West gave an expansive interview to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, where he declared himself “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time”. He also revealed that a follow-up to ‘Jesus Is King’, titled ‘Jesus Is Born’, will be released on Christmas.

West also opened up to Lowe on his recent turn to religion. “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” West continued. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”