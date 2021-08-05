Kanye West offered free porn subscription while living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West has received a bizarre offer of free porn as he continues work on ‘Donda’ at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The rapper has taken up residence at the sports complex over the last week as he continues work on the album ahead of a second listening party tonight (August 5).

While West has shown off his humble living quarters on Instagram, adult entertainment firm CamSoda has bizarrely offered him the chance to enjoy a complimentary ‘Elite VIP’ account on the site.

“I’d like to set you up with an “Elite VIP” CamSoda account… to help you find muses that won’t be gold diggers, but will help make you feel harder, better, faster and stronger,” CamSoda VP Daryn Parker wrote in a letter to Kanye.

“Let’s channel that sexual energy and give the world the album they have been anxiously waiting for.”

The rapper and producer’s tenth studio album had initially been set for release on July 23 following the first live event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but its arrival was then subsequently pushed back to August 6.

Earlier today, West started a livestream on Apple Music ahead of his second ‘DONDA’ listening event in Atlanta.

The stream doesn’t appear to have any sound, but does have a countdown clock. It’s currently available to watch on Apple Music, who explained: “This exclusive livestream event features Kanye West preparing and presenting his 10th album ‘Donda’, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.”

There is also speculation that The Weeknd will make a guest appearance on ‘DONDA’ after West shared an image of an iPhone call log which showed that calls had been made to the ‘After Hours’ star.