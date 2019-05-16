Kanye West has been offered his own ‘Rick & Morty’ episode

"He's a kindred spirit, genius, visionary"

Kanye West has been offered the chance to have have an entire episode of Rick And Morty dedicated to him.

It was confirmed yesterday that the long-awaited season four of Rick And Morty will finally air in November. In discussing the show’s return this week, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland talked about the rapper’s love of the show. He previously tweeted to celebrate news of the show’s new series, before the characters performed a special birthday song to West in his honour last year.

“We fucking love Kanye, man,” Roiland told The Blast. “[He’s] a kindred spirit, genius, visionary. If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, it would be fucking Elon Musk 2.0.”

The pair said that West was “always welcome” to appear in the show, before Harmon continued: “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official. We have 70! He can have one. Kanye, you can have an episode.”

Roiland then added: “Come hang out, write a Rick & Morty episode with us. It’ll be the Kanye episode. I’m so down. That would be fucking amazing actually.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Celebrating the show’s 71 episode renewal last year, Kanye said: “This is the greatest news. This is my favourite show. I’ve seen every episode at least five times each.”

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that Kayne West is set to make his first venture into television with a new show about perception, starring Jaden Smith.

It has been reported that the ‘ye’ rapper is developing a series with US TV network Showtime. Titled Omniverse, the project will be presented as a limited half-hour anthology series, with Jaden Smith said to star and serve as an executive producer.

Scooter Braun’s entertainment company SB Projects is also attached, along with writer Lee Sung Jin and Westbrook Studios. Season one of Omniverse will see Smith appear as “an alternate reality Kanye West” as the show “examines the many doors of perception”. Its first run is set to delve into the concept of ego.