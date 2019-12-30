Kanye West says Sunday Service “saved his life” at one year anniversary celebration

This past weekend marked a year since Kanye West first debuted his Sunday Service events – and he celebrated the landmark moment at a homeless shelter.

Delivering the good word to Los Angeles’ Skid Row, West visited the Union Rescue Mission in downtown Los Angeles, bringing along with him his Sunday Service choir.

Using the time to reflect on the one year anniversary, the ‘Jesus is King’ artist delivered a sermon that touched upon a number of topics, including how the gospel series saved his life and was an alternative to drugs and pornography.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life,” West said. “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

Elsewhere, he touched upon things being taken out of context in the public domain when speaking passionately.

Alluding to the controversy surrounding T.I.‘s recent revelation that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist for a yearly check to make sure that she is still a virgin, West said: “They tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved.” He then added: “It’s 30 states that still got the death penalty. Thou shall not kill. But, we be cool with that.”

He also spoke on the homelessness epidemic taking place in Los Angeles, encouraging those in attendance: “We can find a solution – worldwide solution.”

Watch a clip from West’s sermon below:

Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Kanye West have reportedly settled their ongoing legal feud over Tidal.

The rap giants, who collaborated on the 2011 record ‘Watch The Throne‘, surprised fans earlier this month after being spotted together in public for the first time in three years.

Jay-Z later shared a playlist of his favourite songs of 2019, naming ‘Follow God’ by Kanye West among his picks.

Jay uploaded the collection, titled ‘JAY-Z’s Year End Picks 2019’, to Tidal last week.