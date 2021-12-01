Kanye West outlines plan to tackle homelessness in Los Angeles

Kanye West is working on a plan to help the homeless population of Los Angeles, it has been reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper has joined forces with philanthropic organisations in a bid to tackle the problem in the California city. It’s said that Ye recently sat down with Reverend Troy Vaughn, CEO of homeless charity LA Mission, to outline four ways he can help.

The ‘DONDA’ artist wants to continue providing food to homeless people by partnering with various charities in LA. Additionally, he’s looked at using his own companies to provide education, jobs and housing to those in need.

Advertisement

West also hopes to use his platform and Sunday Service series to highlight the issue, as well as to uplift the homeless community.

Finally, he wants to team up with other groups and combine their efforts to advocate for homeless people. Through the work, West is aiming to fully eradicate the homelessness crisis.

Last week, Ye gave 1000 meals to LA Mission, whose aim is to “break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, by stabilizing people in a safe and spiritual environment, connecting them to solutions and walking with them on their journey.”

It’s believed that his meeting with Vaughn took place at the same time.

According to stats on LA Misson’s website, 63,706 people in Los Angeles are currently experiencing homelessness. Three out of four of these remain unsheltered, while there’s a 20 per cent increase in people aged 62 and older who are homeless.

Advertisement

Kanye West vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” in the US during his 2020 presidential campaign last November. “We will cure hunger,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “There are people sleeping in parking lots.”

He added: “I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless. We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species.”

Back in 2019, Ye created prototypes for an ambitious housing project to ease homelessness in LA. However, the dome structures were torn down after it was alleged that the rapper didn’t have the proper permits.

Last year, West shared plans to build an eco-village and children’s ranch using the same domes.