Kanye West pens handwritten message for Chicago GAP mural

A new mural from GAP featuring a handwritten note from Kanye West has appeared in Chicago.

It comes after the rapper penned a ten-year deal with the manufacturer to create new affordable clothing line ‘Yeezy Gap’.

“Thank God. Hi Chicago, it’s Ye,” Kanye wrote on the outside of a newly redeveloped GAP shop in his hometown.

“This is the Gap Store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan from the Southside. So Blessed. I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the color palette and every detail.”

He added: I love Tron the original. Do you like stuff? I don’t know what to do with my hands. Love Yeezy.”

The ‘Yeezy Gap’ collaboration was announced earlier this week, promising “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.”

Gap, who have agreed a 10-year deal with Kanye, have suffered the closure of more than 100 North American stores in the last few years.

As well as the new clothing line, Kanye also this month announced plans to launch his own range of wellness and lifestyle products.

The rapper has filed a trademark for Yeezy Beauty, with a line of products including makeup, fake eyelashes, face masks, moisturisers, nail polishes, body oils, bath gels and shaving creams.

Kanye West last released an album with 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King’, and over the weekend, footage emerged of Snoop Dogg secretly filming a clip of Dr. Dre and Kanye West working in the studio together.

“Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhhh,” Snoop whispers on the video.