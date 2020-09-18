Kanye West promises to “personally” get Taylor Swift her masters back

Kanye West has said he will “personally” help Taylor Swift get her master recordings back as he continued to discuss rights issues in the music industry on Twitter.

The rapper began the conversation around record deals and artists’ rights earlier this week (September 15) when he shared his own contracts with Sony and Universal.

West posted pages of his deals on Twitter and said he wouldn’t release any new music until he was released from the contracts. He also labelled himself “the new Moses” and said the music industry is a “modern-day slave ship”.

Now, the star has vowed to help Swift, who had her masters bought by Scooter Braun in 2019 after he purchased her old label home of Big Machine Records. “I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK,” West tweeted. “SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND.”

I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

In a series of follow-up tweets, he also promised to “move the entire music industry into the 21st century”. “WE’RE GOING TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS,” he wrote.

WE’RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

“JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE”. See the tweets above and below now.

WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Earlier today (September 18), West responded to reports that Jay-Z had sold the masters to his first six albums – including the likes of ‘College Dropout’ and ‘Late Registration’ – in a deal to secure his own recordings.

“Don’t let the system pit us against each other,” he wrote on Twitter. “JAY IS MY BROTHER … I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system.”