Kanye West is planning a huge Sunday Service show this week

Yeezy is teaming up with televangelist Joel Osteen

Kanye West has announced that he’s planning a huge ‘Sunday Service’ show this week.

The rapper is teaming up with televangelist Joel Osteen to take his ‘Sunday Service’ show to Lakewood Church in Houston. West and a choir will perform at 7pm on Sunday (November 15) according to the Houston Chronicle.

Before the service, West is expected to speak to Osteen about his “journey to faith” according to church spokesperson Donald Iloff, Jr, who estimated that up to 45,000 members could be in attendance this weekend.

Yesterday (November 12), it was revealed that West’s support for Donald Trump had been criticised by a preacher who held the rapper’s Sunday Service at his Atlantan megachurch.

Pastor Jamal Bryant gave West permission to host the event at the New Birth Missionary Baptist last month, which saw the likes of T.I. and 2 Chainz in attendance. It was later reported that the rapper donated a huge sum to Bryant’s church, but the preacher subsequently sent the sum to Morris Brown College – where West’s mother Donda worked as a professor.

Bryant admitted that West’s support of Donald Trump meant he was unable to accept the money. He later added that he finds West’s political views to be “indigestible”.

“The message after the music is just as important. Jesus is king and Trump is a jester. Our theology doesn’t match this administrations politics…the revolution won’t be televised,” he added.

It comes weeks after the rapper released ‘Jesus Is King’, which sees him experimenting with gospel music for the first time in his career.

Last week, he also said he is considering changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a year and confirmed plans to run for president in 2024.