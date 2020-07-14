Kanye West is polling at 2% in the latest US presidential poll

Kanye West is polling at just 2% in one of the first national polls to be taken among voters in the US since the rapper first announced his intention to run for the presidency this year.

West confirmed his candidacy on Twitter earlier this month, with his campaign attracting early support from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has since walked back his endorsement of West following controversial comments the rapper made in a Forbes interview.

West’s hopes of reaching the White House have been dealt another blow in the form of a new national poll, which found that only 2% of voters would consider voting for him in November’s presidential election.

Advertisement

Redfield & Wilton Strategies polled 2,000 registered voters in the US last week (July 9) to gauge the country’s current voting intentions. Joe Biden is out in front with 48%, while the incumbent Donald Trump is polling at 39%.

West is joint-third with the Libertarian Party’s Jo Jorgensen, with the two racking up just 2% each. You can see the result of Redfield & Wilton Strategies’ poll below.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

A number of notable names in the entertainment world have already had their say on West’s unlikely run for the White House, with Jamie Foxx, Katy Perry and Will.i.am all voicing their concerns over his bid.

West has received an endorsement, however, from Chance The Rapper, who suggested in a series of tweets yesterday (July 13) that he was more likely to support West than Biden.