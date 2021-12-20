Kanye West praised for donating nearly 4,000 toys to Chicago children

Kanye West has been praised for donating 4,000 toys to children in his home city of Chicago.

The ‘DONDA’ artist bought the majority of the toys that were given away in a toy drive being held at the Kennedy-King College in Englewood yesterday (December 19), according to ABC7.

Speaking about the gesture, 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman told the station: “I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond.

Advertisement

“He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

Other local business owners and leaders are said to have contributed to the drive. Per ABC7‘s report, families in attendance were offered food, games and prizes while waiting for their toys.

During a recent interview, West spoke of his vision for society to escape the “capitalist rule”.

“I’m going to be homeless in a year,” he explained “I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go.

“It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

Advertisement

It came after the rapper outlined his plans to tackle homelessness and hunger in Los Angeles. West is reportedly looking at using his own companies to provide education, jobs and housing to those in need.

The star vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” in the US during his 2020 presidential campaign last November. “We will cure hunger,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “There are people sleeping in parking lots.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West hosted another Sunday Service event in Los Angeles yesterday and live-streamed it online.