Kanye West praises Hitler during interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Kanye West has praised Hitler in a new interview with alt-right figure and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

It comes after the rapper recently faced significant backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, and expressing false claims about the death of George Floyd.

During an appearance on Infowars earlier today (December 1) with Jones alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Jones said to West: “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” the rapper replied: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.

“The Jews…I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.

Kanye on Alex Jones: "Well, I see good things about Hitler also."pic.twitter.com/I969vqrhYP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

As the show cut to a break, Jones told the rapper that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which West interjected, “I like Hitler.”

During the interview, West also brought out a net and a bottle of Yoohoo chocolate milk, in an attempt to seemingly mock Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu.

It came a day after the Israeli politician said that Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago meeting with West and Fuentes was a “mistake.”

“I condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic statements. President Trump’s decision to dine with this person I think is wrong and misplaced. He shouldn’t do that. I think he made a mistake. I hope it’s not repeated,” he told American journalist Bari Weiss (via The Independent).

Former Vice President Mike Pence also recently criticised Trump’s decision.

“President Trump was wrong to give a White nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologise for it. And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” he said.