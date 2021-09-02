Kanye West previews unreleased track featuring André 3000

Days after the release of his much anticipated new album ‘DONDA’, Kanye West has unveiled an unreleased track featuring André 3000.

The rapper and producer’s 10th studio album, which arrived on Sunday (August 29) after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events, features the likes of JAY-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and more.

One name that didn’t feature is OutKast‘s André 3000. However, during a recent interview with Germany’s Bild, Kanye played a snippet of a track featuring the enigmatic musician that might or might not have been recorded specifically for ‘DONDA’.

“I produce music in my thoughts, no matter where I am,” said Kanye, explaining that he’s always working on music. From there, the conversation led to him playing the unreleased record with 3000, of which a snippet has made its way online.

Kanye West played unreleased music featuring André 3000 in Berlin 👀 pic.twitter.com/pZd6bQaHkP — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) September 2, 2021

It’s not the first time the pair have collaborated on a record together. Besides Chris Brown’s ‘Deuces’ remix and Fonzworth Bentley’s ‘Everybody’, 3000 appeared on West’s ’30 Hours’ and had an unreleased verse on Nas’ Kanye-produced album ‘Nasir’.

Elsewhere in the interview with Bild, which he did in person after flying to Germany, Kanye said he was in the country to “meet with architects and artists to build the best architecture to help rebuild Chicago.”

“I’m not staying [in Germany] for long,” he said, per translations. “We will work on the school and then on new music. … God put me on this earth to make music. God put Demna here to design. God put Tadao Ando here to create architecture. God gifted us Turrell. God all sent us here for a certain reason and I have to make music.”

.@KanyeWest’s interview with Musrif premiered on Bild a few minutes ago. Unfortunately, they dubbed his voice with a German voice-over. pic.twitter.com/JMg447IMRp — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) September 2, 2021

Translation of @KanyeWest’s new interview with Bild: pic.twitter.com/3ORe6V1m5A — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) September 2, 2021

Earlier this week, West has claimed that his label’s parent company, Universal Music Group, released ‘DONDA’ without his approval.

The rapper and producer has taken to social to media to claim that Universal, the parent company for Def Jam Recordings and West’s own G.O.O.D. Music imprint, put the album out without him approving it.

“Universal put my album out without my approval,” he posted on Instagram, before adding that the company allegedly “blocked” ‘Jail, Pt. 2’, his controversial new collaborative track that features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, from being on ‘DONDA’.

When ‘DONDA’ first dropped, ‘Jail, Pt. 2’ was showing on streaming platforms but it was coming up as “unavailable” to play. By Sunday evening (August 29), the track was available to listen to.

Meanwhile, Kanye reportedly requested to transport his childhood home from its permanent location to the Chicago stadium that hosted his final ‘DONDA’ listening event.