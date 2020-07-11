Kanye West shares proposed roster for Yeezy Sound streaming platform

Kanye West has shared the first proposed roster for his planned streaming service, Yeezy Sound.

The rapper has been talking about launching his own streaming platform since 2016 and trademarked its name in 2017.

In a new tweet captioned “YEEZY SOUND ROSTER PROPOSAL”, West shared a picture of a pad of paper with “Yeezy Sound” written at the top and a list of artists following beneath. They included Mississippi underground hip-hop duo Abstract Mindstate, G.O.O.D. Music’s CyHi The Prince, jazz drummer Tony Williams, Pusha-T and No Malice’s Clipse, and himself.

Advertisement

The picture also included the name KC, which has been speculated could refer to K-Ci of Jodeci, and his daughter North West. See the tweet below.

YEEZY SOUND ROSTER PROPOSAL pic.twitter.com/RugGSTcY66 — ye (@kanyewest) July 11, 2020

West’s plans Yeezy Sound reportedly include exclusive video content, music and the capability to stream TV. It is not yet known when he plans to launch the service or if more artists will be added to the roster.

The rapper shared three new freestyles yesterday (July 10) that saw him tackle drug addiction, the death penalty, religion and more. Recorded as part of an interview with Forbes, an interviewer suggested to him on one of them: “I think you’ve got your [presidential] campaign song there.” West replied: “Oh, we got more than that. We got way more.”

Advertisement

On July 4, the star announced that he was running for US president in 2020. He has since shared more about his plans, saying he will run under “The Birthday Party” and make Elon Musk the “head of our space program”.

However, West has missed the deadline to file to run for president in many states. In those places, he will not appear on the ballot and those wishing to vote for him will have to write his name in.