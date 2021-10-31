Kanye West puts fleet of cars at Wyoming up for auction

Kanye West has put his fleet of cars at his Wyoming home on the market, according to reports.

As stated in TMZ, West, who is now legally named Ye, six of West’s vehicles are now open for bidding at Musser Bros. Auction.

It states that the vehicles up for auction are: “a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, a 2019 F-150 Raptor, a XLT Max edition 2020 Ford Expedition and a Limited Stealth edition 2020 Ford Expedition.”

It comes just weeks after West put his Wyoming ranch on the market for a reported $11million (£8.4 million).

Meanwhile, West announced a special Halloween Sunday Service livestream, taking place later today (October 31).

The rapper posted the news to his Instagram earlier today. It will stream here on Triller and the Fite TV app, which are the same streaming platforms that host the VERZUZ rap battles, at 3pm ET (7pm GMT).

The last time Ye appeared with his Sunday Service choir, which first emerged in the run-up to the release of his ninth studio album ‘Jesus Is King‘ (2019), was in April for DMX’s memorial service.

He also worked with the choir on his most recent album, ‘DONDA‘, which hears “gospel flourishing scattered across the record – most notably beautifully harmonising with The Weeknd on ‘Hurricane’”, as NME noted in a talking points article.

In other news, West’s ‘DONDA’ stem player has finally been unveiled and it comes with three extra songs.

The device, which was made available to order back in August at $200 (£145), allows users to manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems.”