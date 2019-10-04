Kanye West’s producer gives worrying update about ‘Jesus Is King’

"Just deleted jik accidentally whilst mixing lol"

The record producer who has worked closely with Kanye West on several of his albums has posted an update about the rapper’s next record, ‘Jesus Is King’.

Mike Dean, the American record producer who has worked with hip-hop’s biggest names including 2Pac, Travis Scott and Jay-Z, shared an image via his Snapchat in which he cast seeds of doubt about the album’s release.

“Just deleted jik accidentally whilst mixing lol. Fuck yall,” Dean wrote as his caption with an image of him smoking [via RapCurrent].

Meanwhile, the cover art for the record’s accompanying film is thought to have been unveiled. The news followed previews of the album at two ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ events held in Detroit and Chicago last week.

‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ featured a screening of a film called Jesus Is Lord and was followed by a playback of the album. According to Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram story, the film will shown in iMAX cinemas this month.

Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive posted a cover art image that features what looks like steps inside a grand building leading to heaven with the words: “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Film.”

Take a look at the art and Barber’s tweet below:

In other news, attendees at West’s Sunday Service show in Detroit on Friday (September 27) were treated to a performance of Mariah Carey’s classic ballad ‘My All’ – a gospel rendition that has received the seal of approval from the R&B icon.