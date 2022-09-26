Kanye West says he relates to UK mourners because “I lost my Queen too”

Kanye West says he relates to those in the UK mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, because “I lost my Queen too”.

The post comes days after Kanye went on Good Morning America for an interview in which he apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian for “any stress that [he’s] caused” her since their break-up.

The former couple, who got married in 2014, were reportedly living “separate lives” by early 2021 before Kardashian filed for divorce the following month. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In a new post on Instagram, Kanye likened his pain to those mourning the Queen’s death, writing: “London I know how you feel. I lost my Queen too.”

See the post below.

During the new Good Morning America interview, Kanye said: “This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger.

“But also, ain’t nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

The rapper was then asked if he feels like he has an “equal voice” in co-parenting his kids with Kardashian. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” West responded.

After her breakup with West, Kardashian later began dating Pete Davidson, but the pair broke up this summer. Over the course of their nine-month relationship, West was heavily critical of both his ex and Davidson online.

He released a video for ‘Eazy’, which saw him bury the comedian alive as he rapped the line “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass“, as well as spreading a rumour that Davidson had AIDS.

Last month, Ye posted a fake New York Times front page announcing the death of “Skete Davidson” amid news that he’d broken up with Kardashian.

West’s former wife at one point criticised the rapper for his “constant attacks” on her. The ‘DONDA’ star subsequently said in court that claims he’d harassed his estranged wife on social media were “double hearsay”.

Earlier this year, West publicly claimed that Kardashian had “accused [him] of putting a hit out on her”. The pair had been feuding about their daughter North having a supervised TikTok account, which West was strongly opposed to.

A two-day trial for the terms of the pair’s divorce is due to begin on December 14.