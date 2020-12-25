Kanye West has surprise-released a new Sunday Service Choir EP called ‘Emmanuel’, which was inspired by “ancient and Latin music”.

The rapper previously shared a surprise release last Christmas in the Sunday Service Choir album ‘Jesus Is Born’.

The five-track ‘Emmanuel’ EP is a “celebration of the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ” and is also credited to the Sunday Service Choir. It was executive produced by West and features a Christian prayer in ‘Requiem Aeternam’ and an interpretation of the hymn ‘Gloria’.

Listen to ‘Emmanuel’ below now.

Last year, West was reported to have said he was “done” with secular music and would only release gospel music from that point forward. He later took offence when Drake questioned whether he would return to non-religious music in the future.

“I take offence when somebody calls me secular,” West said at a Sunday Service session in LA. “Y’all can look at the domes that we was building, affordable homes, y’all call that bizarre. Y’all can take the picture of me painting it silver, y’all can call that what y’all want.

“But don’t call me secular ’cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted.”

Meanwhile, the rapper was the most-Googled artist of 2020 in the UK. He topped the list from the search engine ahead of the likes of Grimes, Bugzy Malone and Girls Aloud‘s Sarah Harding.